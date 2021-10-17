UP Polls 2022: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Eyes Alliance With Akhilesh Yadav To Counter BJP

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav seemed to have another ally - Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) as party chief Jayant Chaudhary revealed on Saturday that he is in talks with Yadav. Speaking to reporters in Ghaziabad, he said that he wants to fight upcoming Assembly elections together. Chaudhary, who has thrown his weight behind the farmers often holding Maha kisanpanchayats against the Centre's Farm Bills, had allied with SP-BSP in 2019, but failed to win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls.

RLD eyes alliance with SP

We are in talks with Samajwadi Party to fight upcoming Assembly elections together, said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary in Ghaziabad yesterday pic.twitter.com/2Chv6zshP0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2021

Recently, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar said his party will back the Akhilesh Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) to take on the BJP. We have decided that we will back Akhilesh Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. If we contest a few seats, then that will be in consultation with the Samajwadi Party," he said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav - Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)'s founder - had given his nephew time till October 11 to decide on an alliance. Sources have told Republic TV that the SP chief and Shivpal Yadav will share the stage for the celebration of Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday on November 22 paving the way for reconciliation. Akhilesh has ruled out alliances with big parties like BSP, SP.

Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Yatra

Kicking off his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from Kanpur, Akhilesh Yadav has predicted that Samajwadi Party and its other allies will win 400 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Yadav has already welcomed leaders from BSP, BJP, Apna Dal, Congress and two political factions. Top new joinees include Apna Dal national vice president Omkar Singh, BJP President Backward Classes wing Arun Kumar Maurya, several ex-MLAs from BSP and Congress and two factions - Jan Parivartan Dal and Kinnar Ekta Sangh.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj has allied with AIMIM, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.