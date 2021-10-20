UP Polls 2022: Samajwadi Party Announces Alliance With Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party, which is being viewed as a strong contender against the incumbent BJP, has announced an alliance for the polls on Wednesday, October 20. The Samajwadi Party, which had earlier denied the possibility of any alliance in the upcoming polls, have now joined hands with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and have decided to fight the elections together.

SP join hands with SBSP ahead of 2022 UP Polls

Confirming the news of the alliance, the Samajwadi Party in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will fight the battle of the deprived, the oppressed, the backward, the Dalits, women, farmers, youth, every weaker section. As SP and SBSP came together, BJP will be clean in UP."





वंचितों, शोषितों, पिछड़ों, दलितों, महिलाओं, किसानों, नौजवानों, हर कमजोर वर्ग की लड़ाई समाजवादी पार्टी और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी मिलकर लड़ेंगे।



सपा और सुभासपा आए साथ,

यूपी में भाजपा साफ!

Along with the tweet, a picture of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and SBSP National President OP Rajbhar was also shared, in which they seemed to be in a discussion.

On the announcement of the alliance, OP Rajbhar, National President Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party said, "Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party have come together to remove Bharatiya Janata Party from power in UP. I have invited Akhilesh Yadav for a mahapanchayat on 27th October at Mau."

He informed that the duo will address the people on October 27 at a Mahapanchayat at Mau, where Rajbhar has invited former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

RLD wants to form an alliance with SP

Other than this, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seemed to have another ally - Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), as the party chief of RJD Jayant Chaudhary revealed on Saturday that he is in talks with Yadav.

Speaking to reporters in Ghaziabad, he said that he wants to fight upcoming Assembly elections together with SP. Chaudhary, who has thrown his weight behind the farmers by often holding Maha Kisan panchayats against the Centre's farm bills, had allied with SP-BSP in 2019, but failed to win a seat in Lok Sabha polls.

The Samajwadi Party has a stronghold over certain communities in Uttar Pradesh and it looks like it wants to expand beyond its agenda and attract voters of more communities.

