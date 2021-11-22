UP Polls 2022: Shivpal Yadav Wants To Ally With SP But Demands 100 Seats From Akhilesh

As the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh edge closer, the intra-family dispute among the Yadavs is expected to be resolved, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav asserting his desire to ally with the former in the upcoming polls.

With a desire to fight on 100 seats with Samajwadi Party’s alliance, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) President Shivpal Yadav Monday said that his party's priority is to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

His statement comes as Monday marked the Samajwadi Party’s founder and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday, the day when Akhilesh Yadav proposed to mend ties with his uncle and announce the possible alliance for the forthcoming polls.

While addressing a gathering in Etawah on the occasion of Mulayam Singh's birthday, Shivpal said that people of UP had high hopes of a re-union between PSPL and SP, however, their expectations were shunted.

"In 2022, we have to come to power. The entire state wants both parties (PSPL and SP) to contest the elections together. The people of the state had hopes from this day (Mulayam Singh's birthday) but the result was 'shunya' (zero). Now again fake news will be run," Shivpal Yadav said.

He further added that if SP fails to decide within a week, PSPL will hold a meeting in Lucknow to decide its future course of action.

"If a decision is not made (soon by the SP), the PSPL will organise a big conference in Lucknow after a week and take suggestions (from the party) and a decision will be taken by the party's parliamentary board," he said.

PSPL chief went on to say that he has accepted all the demands made by his estranged nephew Akhilesh, and said that he can become CM if the alliance comes to power.

His only demand was that the 'worthy candidates' of his party, who have the possibility of winning, shall be given tickets and that at least 100 seats is given to him out of 403.

"I have accepted all conditions. He (Akhilesh) should become the chief minister. Give me 100 seats and we will contest (elections) together," the PSPL leader said.

Akhilesh Yadav stated earlier this month that he would be working to join hands with his uncle's party. He also stated that he would honour his uncle and that the SP will form an alliance with the PSLP in the upcoming assembly polls, a decision that will be announced on his father's birthday.

During Monday's birthday celebrations, however, neither Akhilesh Yadav nor Mulayam Singh said anything to that effect. In 2017, Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav had a fall-out. Shivpal Yadav, allegedly dissatisfied with his declining status in the SP, broke out and launched the PSPL in 2018. The deterioration of their relationship aggravated in 2017 when Akhilesh Yadav assumed control of the SP.

