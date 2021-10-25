UP Polls: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Arrives In Lucknow, To Offer 'aarti' At Saryu Ghat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, October 25, arrived in Lucknow ahead of the UP polls. Major announcements are expected from Kejriwal who is assumed to make promises referring to Delhi governance. AAP is actively campaigning in other states including Goa and Uttarkhand ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Lucknow airport. He will be offering 'aarti' at Saryu Ghat, this evening. pic.twitter.com/kmDxMdinWy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2021

Earlier on September 19, Arvind Kejriwal visited Haldwani ahead of the Uttarakhand polls where he promised one job per house if voted to power. He also promised Rs 5000/month for the unemployed, 1 lakh govt jobs in 6 months, a job portal, 80% local reservation and a separate ministry to manage Jobs/Migration. Also, Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kothiyal, the chief ministerial candidate for the party in Uttarakhand had informed that tickets will be given to candidates who are young, free of corruption, and aim to do well for their constituencies.

On September 20, Kejriwal raised his voice for the youths' employment opportunities as he claims that government jobs are available to people with 'money' and 'connections'.

SP's strategy for UP Polls

On October 9, the 2022 campaign was launched by the Samajwadi Party while announcing a series of Yatras related to various sectors of the society considering community, caste, and occupation. As per party sources, the Yatras are organized to sensitize various caste communities, farmers, and professionals against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is also aimed to learn about their problems at the ground level.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier stated his confidence over the party winning 400 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. This remark was made referring to the BJP government's failure in fulfilling its promises. According to Akhilesh Yadav, the people of Uttar Pradesh are angry and disappointed with the BJP-led government.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67 per cent vote share. Congress secured only 7 seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: @ANINEWSUP/TWITTER)