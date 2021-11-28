UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Meet Chandrasekhar Azad Today Amid Talks Of Alliance

Akhilesh Yadav is likely to meet Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrasekhar Azad on Sunday, sources revealed amid SP's push for an alliance with smaller parties in the UP polls. Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP. Earlier on August 27, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and his then ally Om Prakash Rajbhar met Azad at a hotel in Lucknow urging him to join 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'. However, the Azad Samaj Party president is yet to reveal his bent of mind.

Uttar Pradesh polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV that Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh for about an hour at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election.

Coming down heavily on SP in an exclusive interview with Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor a day earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asserted, "In 2017, there was a coalition of two boys and in 2019 there was a Mahagathbandhan and we have seen the results. It is common that those who are of one thought - dynastic, corrupt, mafia, will come together. People know this and have decided what answer to give them. What happened in 2014, 2017, 2019 will repeat in 2022, voting for the facilities provided by Centre and Uttar Pradesh government."

Image: PTI