Asserting confidence in forming the government in Uttar Pradesh following elections next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the BJP's victory in the 2022 UP polls will leave a mark on the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Home Minister also emphasised that India must protect its native languages at all costs.

"The country which loses its language, that country also loses its civilization, culture, and its original thinking. Countries that lose their original thinking cannot contribute to the progress of the world," Shah said.

Appealing to parents in the country to contribute to the process, he said, "Today I want to put my appeal to all the guardians of this country through this convention, that I have come here to request them to talk to their children in their own native language. It does not matter in which medium they are studying, please talk to the children in the native language in your home in order to increase their confidence levels, so that they have no hesitation in speaking their own mother tongue."

Visiting Varanasi, Shah reviewed preparations for the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh and conducted a meeting with the in-charges of all constituencies, district presidents and key leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and party's state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan.

Slamming the Indian National Congress (INC), Shah said that the INC rule was full of corruption and appeasement and added that the country needs to fight such forces to come out stronger.

'Meeting with Vidhan Sabha leaders vital ahead of UP polls': Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attended the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi on Saturday. Shah is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal and reached Varanasi on Friday. He said that the meeting with elected leaders of the UP Vidhan Sabha was vital to preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah also offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied Shah on Friday as he paid tributes to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary.

Elections for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held next year. Other states where Assembly elections will be held in 2022 include Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa.