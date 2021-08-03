UP Polls: BJP Chief JP Nadda To Visit UP On Aug 7 & 8; Plans To Meet With State Leadership

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be visiting the poll-bound state on August 7 and 8. The BJP national president during his visit to Uttar Pradesh will hold a meeting with the state leadership. This visit by JP Nadda to UP comes at a time when the BJP's state units had already started training its ground-level for the upcoming state polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda to visit Uttar Pradesh on 7th & 8th August, to hold meeting with state leadership



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/erayKuUJFC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2021

Amit Shah visits UP

Earlier on August 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Uttar Pradesh. During his visit to the poll-bound state, the Union Home Minister also laid the foundations for the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPIFS) in Lucknow and the Vindhya Corridor in Mirzapur. Amit Shah had also paid a visit to the former Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPHIMS).

Twist ahead of UP polls; OM Prakash meets state BJP chief

Earlier during the day, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar Tuesday morning met the Uttar Pradesh BJP president. Swatantra Dev Singh was a Minister in CM Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019. It is important to mention here that Rahbhar has been a fierce critic of the saffron party ahead of the state Assembly polls, which are scheduled early next year.

Reportedly, BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh was also present in the meeting. Without disclosing any details, Rajbhar told the media that this was a "courtesy meeting".

For the upcoming election, Rajbhar is currently leading the 10-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which also includes Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, Janta Kranti Party among others. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

(Image: ANI)