UP Polls: BJP National President JP Nadda Likely To Hold Key Meeting At Delhi Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is expected to hold a significant meeting in Delhi on Thursday, according to sources. Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh, state party general secretaries Sunil Bansal and BL Santosh and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh are expected to participate in the meeting. In today's meeting, the party is expected to discuss BJP's upcoming programmes, campaigns, and strategy to strengthen the party and work at the ground level in the poll-bound state.

Earlier, the party had conducted a meeting on October 11 over the '100 Days 100 Program' campaign in UP, added sources. In that meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Radha Mohan Singh, Sunil Bansal, Swatantra Dev Singh were present.

Four SP leaders join BJP

In a major boost to the BJP ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly polls, four MLCs of the Samajwadi Party, including Rama Niranjan, joined the BJP in presence of deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and KP Maurya and the party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday. Niranjan's husband also joined the party at the occasion.

BJP to fight UP polls alongside Nishad Party & Apna Dal (S)

BJP has appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge and Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur as the co-in-charges. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhatia, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, Y Satya Kumar, Sudhir Gupta, Arvind Menon and Sunil Oza were named as the organisational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi. On September 24, BJP formally announced an alliance with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal(S).

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a thumping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.