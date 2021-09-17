After AAP promised a series of power sops for the people of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls, BJP came down heavily on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Agra MP and MoS Law SP Singh Baghel mocked AAP's foray into the upcoming UP elections citing that it hadn't even won a councillor's election in the state. Maintaining that there was no chance of people endorsing faith in AAP candidates, he exuded confidence in BJP preventing the party from making any inroads in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel remarked, "The fragrance of the Aam Aadmi Party government has not reached the gate of UP till now. Forget MP or MLA, even AAP's councilor has not won in UP. Forget letting them enter the state, we will stop them at the gate of UP itself."

Notably, AAP has pledged 300 units of free electricity to every household similar to what it has promised in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand which are also going to the polls next year. Addressing a press conference a day earlier, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia contended that the people of UP are supporting AAP based on Arvind Kejriwal's successful model of governance in Delhi. AAP's other key promises include waiver of all pending power bills, free electricity for farmers and round-the-clock uninterrupted electricity supply.

आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार की खुश्बू यूपी गेट तक नहीं पहुंची है। आज तक वहां पार्षद भी नहीं जीता है, सांसद विधायक की बात वे गलत कर रहे हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश में घुसना तो छोड़ें उन्हें हम यूपी गेट पर ही रोक देंगे: मनीष सिसोदिया के मुफ्त बिजली देने की बात पर केंद्रीय मंत्री एस.पी. सिंह बघेल pic.twitter.com/Qp7PRK2LBK — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 16, 2021

AAP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. With an eye on the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP organised a massive Tiranga rally on Tuesday in which Sisodia, UP in charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and state party president Sabhajeet Singh participated.

While the Arvind Kejriwal-led party decided to field candidates on all 403 seats, it has already released a list of in-charges for 100 constituencies. Speaking to the media, Sanjay Singh revealed, "If they carry out the party's work in their respective assembly segments effectively, they will be the party's candidate for assembly polls". This list gives representation to various sections of the society such as doctors, engineers, advocates, farmers and youths.