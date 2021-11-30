UP Polls: BJP To Chalk Out Strategy In Key Meet Today; Yogi Adityanath Likely To Attend

On Tuesday, BJP will hold a crucial meeting to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. BJP's UP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charges, state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, other office-bearers, senior leaders and key state Cabinet Ministers will participate in this meeting at the party's headquarters in Lucknow. As per sources, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also likely to join the deliberations. Meanwhile, leaders from multiple opposition parties shall switch allegiance to the saffron party today itself.

BJP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Leaving no stone unturned for the 2022 Assembly election, BJP appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge and Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur as the co-in-charges. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhatia, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, Y Satya Kumar, Sudhir Gupta, Arvind Menon and Sunil Oza were named as the organizational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi. On September 24, BJP formally announced an alliance with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S).

Predicting BJP's victory in an exclusive interview with Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on November 27, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asserted, "In 2017, there was a coalition of two boys and in 2019 there was a Mahagathbandhan and we have seen the results. It is common that those who are of one thought - dynastic, corrupt, mafia, will come together. People know this and have decided what answer to give them. What happened in 2014, 2017, 2019 will repeat in 2022, voting for the facilities provided by Centre and Uttar Pradesh government."

Image: PTI