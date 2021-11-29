UP Polls: Chandrashekhar Azad Tight-lipped On Talks With SP; To Join Non-BJP Alliance

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad asserted that his party would join a non-BJP alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. However, he remained tight-lipped on forging an alliance with Samajwadi Party amid rumours that he met with Akhilesh Yadav. Advocating the rights of Dalits, Other Backward Classes and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP. On this occasion, Azad revealed that he will contest the polls on the party's directions.

Chandrashekhar Azad remarked, "The party has decided that it will fight the election by forging an alliance in order to defeat BJP. That's why we are meeting many people. Meetings happened earlier and will happen henceforth as well. But I can't reveal more details until anything is finalised."

Maintaining that he will not ally with BJP at any cost, the young politician added, "The alliance will be based on a Common Minimum Programme and power-sharing. We had a lot of meetings with Om Prakash Rajbhar who formed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. But we did not forge an alliance. Earlier, he went with BJP and was made a Cabinet Minister. He had to leave because the CM was not working. Then he became an opposition."

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on November 23, sources told Republic TV that RLD is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh for about an hour in Lucknow a day later where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election.