With the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election approaching in a few months, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headed by Ajay Kumar Lallu has launched an initiative named 'Vijay Sena' on Tuesday. This is a 100-day-long programme aimed to train two lakh political members, according to sources. Seven hundred training camps will be organised in these 100 days.

'Vijay Sena'

District wise training will be active for the next 12 days. After this, assembly wise and block-level training will get started. Apart from the authorised officials, the source stated that no one else could sit in this training camp. The officials will be trained for the best use of social media and others. The other three workshops organised are Congress's ideology, 'BJP-RSS's Truth' and 'Who spoiled the State'. Under 'Who Spoiled UP', training will highlight the shortcomings of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samajwadi Party era.

As per the source, UP Congress training camps were held today in eight districts of the state to train new office-bearers. A total of 700 training camps will be organised during this 100-day long campaign in which training will be done on the booth level. "The training began district wise from today. The block, Nyaya Panchayat, and ward presidents are taking training along with the members of the district and city committees," Sources told ANI. They added that the city president and presidents of various frontal organisations participate in this training camp.

Divided opposition before UP Polls

The BSP has made it clear about not aligning with Congress for the upcoming elections. BSP had even snapped ties with the SP post-2019 Lok Sabha polls. SP too attested that it will now be collaborating with smaller parties. This decision came after the Akhilesh Yadav- Rahul Gandhi alliance failed miserably in the 2017 Assembly polls. This decision of Akhilesh Yadav was criticised by Mayawati when he got mocked for his 'alliance with small parties' pitch. On reflecting on that, Mayawati pointed out the weak strategies that Yadav had thought over for his party. BSP also skipped a meeting of opposition unity called by Sonia Gandhi on August 20. This background explains that a united opposition fight against the BJP was doubtful even though non of the opposition parties seem to be in a strong position.

Image Credit: ANI/PTI