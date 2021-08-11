Last Updated:

UP Polls: Congress Constitutes Pradesh Election Committee, Gets Sonia Gandhi's Approval

The Pradesh Election Committee includes the UP Congress unit's chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid, Rajeev Shukla and RP N Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Congress

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday has constituted Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The committee includes the UP Congress unit's chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid, Rajeev Shukla and RP N Singh.

According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC). Besides 38 members named in the panel, the national president/chairperson of AICC organisations/departments from UP, state heads of frontal organisations, vice-presidents and general secretaries of the UPCC will be its ex-officio members. 

The election committee includes the state party chief Lallu, CLP leader Aradhana Mona Misra, senior leaders Khurshid, Shukla, Nirmal Khatri, Pramod Tiwari, P L Punia, R P N Singh and Vivek Bansal. Former MPs Rajesh Mishra, Rajaram Pal, Rakesh Sachan, Begum Noor Bano, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Harendra Malik, Rashid Alvi, Mohd Muqeem, Naseemuddin Siddique and the party's 2019 Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow Acharya Pramod Krishnam are also part of the panel. AICC secretaries Imran Masood, Brijlal Khabri, Sudhanshu Tripathi, B P Singh and Jitendra Baghel are also included. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Lallu said his party would fight in the upcoming state Assembly polls under "Priyanka Gandhi's dekh-rekh (supervision)". He also said that Congress would make a comeback in the state after over three decades. 

The Congress functionaries have said that the party prioritises organisation building and carrying on the struggle against the government on the streets in the run-up to the crucial Assembly polls. Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit had also organised "BJP gaddi chhodo" marches on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas. 

Check the full list here:

Image: PTI-Representative, ANI

