UP Polls: Dharmendra Pradhan Assures BJP Will Double Farmers' Income If Re-elected In 2022

In a press conference held in Lucknow, Bharatiya Janata Party announced that they will ensure the development of farmers by helping them to increase their incomes. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “We're committed to double farmers’ income, be it by purchasing agriculture produce at MSP, promoting organic farming or spending Rs 1 lakh crores on-farm marketing infrastructure.” The comments come after months of unrest against the Central Government’s three newly introduced farm laws.

Pradhan further said that he hoped that the party has the blessings of the farmers, especially small-scale farmers. Even though the state of Uttar Pradesh has recently seen many protests from the farmers as the party fear that the general opinion on their farm laws might make it difficult to win the trust of the farmer community. Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet has found it difficult to connect with the farmers. Earlier this month, more than a hundred farmers, which included many women, protested outside the Greater Noida authority office in Knowledge Park IV to voice their unrest over the failed promises of developed land and better jobs to locals. They staged a protest ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Dadri a day later. Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, a farmers’ union were behind the demonstration.

SKM UP’s protest

More than 85 farmer organisations and unions are planning to come together and protest against the three farm laws in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. Different unions came under the common name of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and held several meetings on a two-day period in Lucknow. The farming community, in general, rejected the three farm laws and the SKM UP has created a massive delegation of farmers, Dalits, women, labourers and teachers. The SKM UP has also decided to boycott social events held by BJP leaders or its allies. They will also not cooperate with corporate companies that are associated with the BJP and will use a black flag as a symbol of their protest. Therefore, Pradhan announced the party’s promises of better terms for the farmers while announcing the coalition with Nishad Party in UP to control the rising unrest among the farmers.

