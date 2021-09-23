UP Polls: DyCM Mocks Akhilesh Yadav's Claim Of Winning 400 Seats; Confident Of BJP Victory

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya mocked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's claim that his party will win 400 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. He participated in an organizational meeting of BJP which was attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and co-in-charges Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur. Speaking to the media, Maurya said, "Even if all of them come together, the lotus will bloom. I don't think the opposition can do anything in the next 25-50 years".

The UP Deputy CM added, "He will win 800. You should see his claims in 2014, 2017 and 2019. When the results for the 2022 election will be declared, his claims will see a similar fate."

Interacting with reporters on August 10, Yadav remarked, "We will try to contest the election by coaliting with smaller parties. SP can win 400 seats in the UP assembly by coalition with minor parties". So far, SP has forged an alliance with Mahan Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Uttar Pradesh polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. While some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his visit to Varanasi on July 15.

During his interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, the PM hailed the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Moreover, he praised the CM for his efforts in empowering the people and pitched the benefits of having a BJP government at the state as well as the Centre. Leaving no stone unturned for the 2022 Assembly election, BJP has appointed Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia, Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasiya, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar, party joint treasurer Sudhir Gupta, party national secretary Arvind Menon and UP co-in-charge Sunil Oza as the organizational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi.