UP Polls: Exodus From Congress Continues As Priyanka Vadra's Ex-advisor & Party VP Join SP

In another setback for Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's advisor Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik joined Samajwadi Party on Friday. Perceived to be influential Jal leaders in western Uttar Pradesh, the father-son duo had resigned from the Sonia Gandhi-led party on October 20. Harendra Malik was first elected as an MLA from the Khatauli seat in 1985 on a Lok Dal ticket and joined the Janata Dal subsequently. From 2002 to 2008, he served as an INLD Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress fielded him from Kairana but he came a distant third. On the other hand, his son Pankaj Malik is a two-time MLA who has won the Assembly polls from Baghra as well as Shamli and the vice president of Congress' UP unit. Recently, two more top Congress leaders from UP- Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Rajesh Pati Tripathi left the party and switched allegiance to TMC.

SP eyes comeback in UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out forging an alliance with Congress and BSP, he has remained non-committal about an electoral adjustment with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has forged an alliance with Mahan Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the first day of the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra', Yadav opined, "The people are in favour of Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh will defeat BJP because the income of farmers has not been doubled, the youth are unemployed and there are no jobs. The businesses have been destroyed due to the wrong policies of the government".