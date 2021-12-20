UP Polls: Mukhtar Naqvi Says Akhilesh Yadav Is 'overreacting' To I-T Raid On Rajeev Rai

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's phone tapping allegations, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, while speaking to Republic, said that the government is 'cleaning the corruption' that happened during SP's tenure. The Union Minister also slammed Akhilesh Yadav for overreacting to the matter of Income Tax raid on Rajeev Rai.

The Samajwadi Party Chief on Sunday addressed the media and alleged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of listening to phone recordings personally.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Akhilesh Yadav:

"There are many corruption, crime, communalism in his time. Now we have started cleaning this all. Now these people are overreacting," said Naqvi to Republic.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP of phone tapping ahead of UP polls

Following the Income Tax raids of December 18 at Samajwadi Party National Secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai's residence in Mau, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav accused Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of phone tapping.

While addressing reporters, the Samajwadi Party chief said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the phone recordings after work hours. Purportedly, the Income Tax raids on Rajeev Rai have been carried out owing to suspicion of tax evasion. The series of allegations have started ahead of UP polls where the 403-seat Assembly is up for grabs in February 2022.

"As they get irked by the loss, Bharatiya Janta Party’s ministers, members and people coming from Delhi will increase. Income Tax, ED and CBI are taking help of other organizations they will try to attack. We had no doubts as more political parties were coming in UP that they were using these organizations. CM himself hears recordings in the evening. You all also take care when you call me, know that you are being recorded. People doing conspiracy against SP," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking further on the 'Upyogi' term used by PM Modi to praise Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav said that the government is completely 'unupyogi' (not useful). Earlier on Saturday, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had also lashed out at the BJP-run Centre for ordering raids against his aide, calling the move 'predictable' ahead of 2022 UP polls.

In the aftermath of Income Tax raids at his properties across Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party functionary Rajeev Rai had also broken his silence on the crackdown claiming that the BJP was targetting him since he helped the citizens of the state.