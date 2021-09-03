UP Polls: Naqvi Retorts To Akhilesh Yadav's Claim Of Winning 400 Seats, Calls It 'fantasy'

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday, 3 September, took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav by terming the latter's remarks of winning over 400 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as "fantasy". He added that such misunderstanding is detrimental to political health. This comes as Yadav had stated that given the anger and disappointment among the people over the BJP-led government, his party can win up to 400 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mukhtar Naqvi ANI, "Nobody has problems with reality, but this is a fantasy. In the next 20 years, there will be no change in Uttar Pradesh or at the Centre. Such a misunderstanding is detrimental to political health."

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP government

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lucknow, Yadav had said, "Samajwadis have aimed at 'abki baar 400 paar'...Our effort will be to take people with us. You can't imagine the unhappiness among them, they don't want to see the BJP government in 2022."

When asked about BJP's status for the upcoming UP assembly elections in the state, the SP chief said the BJP does not have a manifesto but only "Money-festo". The BJP is renaming the projects which were started by the previous SP government, and they have not done anything in the past four years, he added.

Further attacking the BJP government, Yadav said that UP has become number one in black-marketing of COVID medicines, in custodial deaths, malnourished children, beating up youngsters for demanding employment and most unsafe place for women.

Cornering CM Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The CM does not know the use of laptops, so the government has not distributed free laptops to students."

SP open for an alliance with small parties

Speaking on the SP's alliance, on Monday, 1 August, the former CM stated that the party is open for an alliance. He further said that the size of the alliance is not a matter of concern as they are ready to associate with small regional parties too.

In a continued attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front, he is working towards uniting all parties to fight against one common foe. For now, at least the BSP has decided to contest the election without any alliance.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: TWITTER/PTI)