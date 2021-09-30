UP Polls: Owaisi & Rajbhar Meet SP Chief's Uncle Shivpal Yadav; Alliance On Agenda

Though Shivpal Yadav is eager to tie up with SP for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Asaduddin Owaisi and Om Prakash Rajbhar discussed the possibility of an alliance with him. After his first meeting with Yadav on September 21, Owaisi had described the SP chief's uncle as a "big leader" of the state. In the meeting on Wednesday which lasted for more than an hour, Owaisi, Rajbhar and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad reportedly tried to convince the Jaswantnagar MLA to join the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'.

Led by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, this alliance comprises smaller parties such as AIMIM, Janata Kranti Party, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party and Jan Adhikar Party. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. While AIMIM has declared its intention of contesting 100 seats, the alliance is yet to officially unveil its seat-sharing formula.

If the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha wins the UP election, Rajbhar revealed that will be 5 CMs in 5 years and Deputy CMs every year belonging to different castes. Moreover, he asserted that Azad has agreed to be a part of this alliance. Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP.

Shivpal Yadav's role in UP polls

At present, Shivpal Yadav is the MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency from where he has been winning since 1996. Since leaving SP, he has been heading the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)- a party that he formed on August 29, 2018. Giving Akhilesh Yadav time till October 11 to decide on the alliance, the PSP-L revealed that his party shall commence the 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra' from October 12

"We are waiting. It's for the UP SP president to take a decision. Our PSP-L organization is strong in the entire state. We will contest all 403 seats (if no alliance materialise with the SP) with full strength and will form the government after winning elections," he remarked. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that the SP chief and Shivpal Yadav will share the stage for the celebration of Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday on November 22 paving the way for rapprochement. In the 2017 polls, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas the SP-Congress alliance came a distant second with 54 seats.