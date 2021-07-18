UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Open-mined On Forging Alliance: 'Primary Aim Is To Defeat BJP'

Dropping a hint to opposition players ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party is "open-minded" on forging alliances with other parties.

Asked whether the Congress will go solo on all 403 assembly seats in the state or with some political party, Gandhi told reporters, "It is too early to say now."

When asked specifically about a possible alliance, she said, "I do not rule out an alliance. We are absolutely not closed-minded. Our primary aim is to defeat the BJP and other political parties should also be open-minded about the same."

Priyanka Gandhi informed that Congress has worked hard over the past one and half years to build its cadres till the level of gram panchayat and exuded confidence that her party will contest the elections with full might.

The Congress Secretary also hit out at BJP leaders over their comment that Priyanka was a political tourist. Asserting that she visits the state regularly, Gandhi said it is the BJP's propaganda to show her and brother Rahul Gandhi as non-serious politicians, "but we won't be cowed down" by the saffron party, she said.

'Don't Be Afraid': Priyanka To Congress Workers In UP

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi exhorted her party workers not to be "afraid" and said they should work round the clock to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

"I request you all that from today till the election, set the target of working 24 hours, do not stop or get afraid. You have to march ahead with strength and win the election," the Congress leader said. She asked the party workers to stay connected with the issues of people, their struggles, and emotions.

Priyanka Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. On the second day of her visit, she held meetings with former MPs, former MLAs, presidents of the frontal organizations of the Congress, and the party's block presidents from Rae Bareli and Amethi. She asked them to strengthen the organization to the nyay panchayat level.

The convenor of the media and communication department of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, Lalan Kumar, said Priyanka Gandhi will be in Lucknow on Sunday and meet party leaders and workers.