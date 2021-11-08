UP Polls: RLD Chief Rules Out Alliance With Congress, Set To Seal Tie Up With SP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress. He informed the reporters on Sunday, November 7, that his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in the ‘final stage’.

Recently, the RLD leader met Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary, at the Lucknow airport, and later in a chartered aircraft of the Chhattisgarh government, both of them left for Delhi.

When asked about the meeting, a senior RLD leader had said, “No pressure has been exerted by anyone. This was an informal meeting (Shishtaachaar Bhet), and it was prevalent among leaders of earlier times. The BJP has changed this trend, and people have become enemies of each other in politics.”

Chaudhary further affirmed that the RLD will work towards fulfilling the promises made by the party including one crore jobs to youths, setting state advisory price (SAP) for sugarcane, and guaranteed payments within 14 days, if voted to power in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav will not contest the UP Assembly polls

Earlier on November 1, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that he will not be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year. He further informed that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls has been finalized.

In an interview with PTI, Yadav said, "Our alliance with RLD is final. Seat sharing is to be finalised".

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is geared for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67 per cent vote share. Congress secured only 7 seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

