UP Polls: SP Sets Up 'Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini' To Reserve Dalit Vote Bank

With an aim to win over Dalit votes for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, "Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini" has been set up by the Samajwadi Party on October 16. A former BSP leader, Mithai Lal Bharti has been appointed as its President. While Rajendra Chaudhary, Party spokesperson, informed in a statement that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced "Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini" formation on April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, and nominated Bharti as the president.

The statement further informed that, earlier, Mithai Lal Bharti held many important positions, including zonal coordinator of Purvanchal, and was in charge of some states when he was associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party. He later joined the Samajwadi Party just about two years back expressing his faith in Yadav's leadership and policies of the party.

On October 9, the Samajwadi Party launched the 2022 campaign and announced a series of Yatras concerning various sections of the society based on community, caste, and occupation. According to party sources, the Yatras are organized to sensitize various caste communities, farmers, and professionals against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also understand their problems at the ground level.

SP's strategy for UP Polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that the party has the ability to win 400 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Yadav showed the confidence of winning so many seats as according to him people of Uttar Pradesh are angry and disappointed with the BJP-led government. He also criticized the BJP government for failing to fulfill its promises.

Former UP CM had also stated that the party is open for an alliance be it of any size as they are ready to associate with small regional parties without any denial. He is working towards uniting all parties to fight against one common foe, in an attempt towards forming an anti-BJP front.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is geared for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67 per cent vote share. Congress secured only 7 seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)