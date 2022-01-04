A student's marathon rally, organised by the Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned into a disaster after a near-stampede injured many children on Tuesday. The women's marathon, organised on the lines of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign was marred by mismanagement as students ran over each other due to a lack of clear instructions by the organisers.

Shocking visuals from the marathon showed hundreds of girls, as young as 15 years, tripping over each other and crying out for help amid failed attempts by Congress workers to pick the distressed students. Importantly, none of the children were wearing masks despite the danger of COVID-19 and being unvaccinated against the virus.

The incident portrayed the irresponsibility of Congress towards the health and safety of children who were made to participate in the political rally with little to no knowledge about the party or their campaign.

Congress justifies marathon fiasco

Senior Congress leader and former Mayor Supriya Aron made an absurd remark justifying the chaos during the marathon in Bareilly. Comparing the situation to the Vaishno Devi stampede in which 12 pilgrims were killed, Aron said it is 'natural' that such incidents occur in crowded places.

"We know what happened at Vaishno Devi. It is natural for such incidents to occur. These young girls tripped over while running, that was all. I would still apologise if anyone was hurt. I would appeal to the media to not amplify the issue. This could even be a conspiracy by certain miscreants who could not stand our successful campaign. We never know their intentions," Supriya Aron said.

On claims that children were manhandled by Congress workers during the event, she said, "They cannot be among us. These are planted elements who may have interfered."

A stampede like situation has occurred at the Congress marathon. Several girls fell & have been hurt. Thankfully no lives were lost. Is it right to play with human lives to fulfill your political ambitions, @priyankagandhi ji?? pic.twitter.com/lkWXYrKDbw — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) January 4, 2022

Girls 'manhandled' at Priyanka Vadra's Jhansi rally

The stampede comes just days after students and women were manhandled by Congress workers at another rally organised in UP's Jhansi. Some Congress workers also misbehaved with students and women, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged.

The Congress had reportedly planned two Mahila marathons in Lucknow and Jhansi despite restriction by district authorities. The Lucknow marathon was canceled. However, in Jhansi, the girls refused to return. The grand old party allegedly announced a scooter as prize for the first three winners, and a smartphone to the fourth runner-up.

Sharing a video of the Jhansi marathon, Priyanka Vadra slammed CM Yogi Adityanath saying, "You take anti-women things that's why you didn't allow girls' Marathon in Lucknow. Girls of Jhansi have sent you a message that girls will not tolerate, will fight for their rights. If you can rally, girls will run too."