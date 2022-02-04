UP polls: Two days after quitting BJP, Bara MLA Ajay Kumar joins BSP

Prayagraj, Feb 4 (PTI) Two days after quitting the BJP, Bara MLA Ajay Kumar on Friday joined the BSP.

Kumar had resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Wednesday in protest against allegedly being kept in dark about the party's intention to leave the seat for a coalition partner candidate.

Addressing a press conference here after inducting Kumar into the BSP, party’s mandal coordinator Ashok Gautam said the former BJP leader would fight from the reserved Bara assembly constituency in Prayagraj on a BSP ticket.

Asked about the BSP’s declared candidate from Bara, Shiv Prakash, Gautam said a decision on it will be taken by party chief Mayawati.

Kumar had won from Bara in both the 2012 and the 2017 assembly elections -- first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a BJP member.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Kumar had said that he had been hearing of the BJP leadership's intention to leave the Bara seat for a candidate of alliance partner Apna Dal (S).

"I have been hurt by the fact that none of the top leaders of the party deemed it necessary to take me into confidence and inform me about it," he had said. PTI COR RHL

