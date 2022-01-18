UP polls: Unfazed by FIR, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel continues reaching out to public

Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) Unfazed by an FIR against him, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday continued reaching out to the public and held door-to-door campaigns in Dadri and Jewar areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in favour of Congress candidates.

Baghel, the Congress' observer for the polls in UP, held door-to-door campaigns for candidate Deepak Bhati 'Chotiwala' in Dadri and Manoj Chaudhary from Jewar, a day after an FIR was lodged against him for flouting COVID-19 norms during a poll campaign in Noida.

"CM Baghel went on a door-to-door campaign in Bisrakh and Dujana villages of Dadri and informed them about public welfare schemes implemented in Chhattisgarh. He exhorted people to rise above the politics of caste and religion and vote the Congress into power in UP for progress and development," a Congress statement read.

With Baghel seeking support for him, Deepak Bhati, who is pitted against BJP's sitting Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, exuded confidence of the Congress winning the seat this time.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister later visited the Jewar Assembly constituency, where he held indoor meetings with local residents in Devta and Kishorepur villages.

According to the Congress, among those Baghel met were villagers affected by the Noida International Airport, a mega greenfield project for which land has been acquired by the UP government from people in Jewar area.

In Jewar, Congress' Manoj Chaudhary has been fielded to take on BJP's popular MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Singh had quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls in UP.

Dadri has 5.86 lakh voters while Jewar has 3.46 lakh voters. Elections to these seats will be held on February 10 and results will be announced on March 10. PTI KIS RDK RDK

