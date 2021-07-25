UP Polls: Vikassheel Insan Party To Install 18 Statues Of Phoolan Devi To Mark 'martyrdom'

In a blatant move to woo the Nishad community in UP, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has announced that it will install golden statues of late dacoit-turned-MP Phoolan Devi in 18 Nishad-dominated districts of Uttar Pradesh on July 25. Marking her 20th death anniversary, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni announced that the party will hold a garlanding ceremony at all 18 districts where her statues will be installed. Sahni, who is currently a part of the Nitish Kumar govt, launched his party's UP unit on July 2.

VIP to install 18 golden statues of Phoolan Devi

25 जुलाई - वीरांगना फूलन देवी शहादत दिवस पर प्रतिमा स्थापना सह माल्यार्पण कार्यक्रम का विवरण। pic.twitter.com/8VHNMB5abK — Mukesh Sahani (@sonofmallah) July 21, 2021

As per the details, VIP will install statues at districts like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Auraiya, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Maharajganj in private lands. As per reports, when the party had tried to install a statue in Sujabad, locals had objected to it and the police stopped it as the party had tried to install the statue in government lands without permission. Tendering an apology, the party has now decided to hold 'Shahadat Diwas' (Martyr's day) for the Nishad dacoit at their private properties, but is yet to get the administration's nod.

“We decided to install Phoolan Devi’s statues because she was a revolutionary who embodied the strength and resilience of women. We carry forward her ideologies and tell people how she fought for social acceptance and empowerment of the Nishad community,” said VIP UP in-charge Anand Yadav. VIP is set to contest in 165 seats in UP state polls. Recently, Sahni has been raising eyebrows as he met Bihar Opposition leaders - Chirag Paswan, Lalu Yadav.

About Phoolan Devi

Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi and her gang members were accused of killing 20 people belonging to the Thakur community at Behmai village in Kanpur Dehat on February 14, 1981. Phoolan Devi had reportedly stormed into Behmai to avenge her alleged rape by two other bandits, both belonging to the upper caste Thakurs. When they were not found, she shot 20 people belonging to the same community and then surrendered to police in 1983.

Later, she spent 11 years in Gwalior and Jabalpur jails and was released without facing trial in 1994. However, in 1996, Mulayam Singh Yadav's UP government withdrew all cases against her. She then went on to become an MP from Mirzapur. She was shot dead outside her Delhi home on July 25, 2001. Recently, a Kanpur court adjourned the Behmai Massacre case hearing as the case diary had gone missing.