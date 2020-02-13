The Debate
Ruckus Hits Governor's Address In UP Assembly, Oppn MLAs Sloganeer Against Yogi & BJP

Politics

Uttar Pradesh Assembly was rocked with protest and sloganeering by Opposition MLAs over issues like CAA and NRC while Governor Anandiben Patel made her address

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was rocked with protest and sloganeering by Opposition MLAs over a host of issues like CAA and NRC while Governor Anandiben Patel delivered her address on Thursday. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party members raised placards denouncing the Yogi Aditynath government over CAA, NRC, farm distress and rising unemployment.

The Governor's address came on the day one of the Budget session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in the House while the incident happened. Unmoved by the noisy disruption, the Governor continued to read from her prepared speech.

Published:
