UP: Samajwadi Party Accuses BJP Of Rigging Bypolls, Writes To EC Demanding 'fair' Polls

In a development, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission alleging the ruling BJP was misusing power to win the upcoming bypolls. The Opposition party, in its letter, claimed that the ruling party was using government machinery in an attempt to rig the by-election to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh scheduled for Thursday. The party urged the EC to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

SP on Wednesday demanded the poll body to issue directives for free and fair elections claiming that the BJP was using government machinery to win the bypolls. Ahead of the polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also asked people to remain alert to the "lies" spread by the BJP. He appealed to people to vote for SP candidates in the polls and defeat the reign of the BJP.

Samajwadi Party writes to EC ahead of UP bypolls

The opposition party wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh claiming that the BJP was attempting to rig the polls. SP claimed that the ruling party was intimidating voters, blocking the votes of SP in the bypolls. The letter demanded strict orders to be issued to officers for conducting free, transparent and fair elections, as well as stopping the ruling party's misuse of the government machinery. SP state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel stated the saffron party was misusing power and hatching conspiracies to arrest SP workers in false cases.

The party claimed that local BJP leaders passed on a list of active SP workers to the police and demanded they be picked up ahead of the polls. The opposition party also alleged that the ministers of the BJP government were forcing police station heads and government officials to interfere in the elections in order to defeat SP. The party led by Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that the SP workers and village heads from many villages in Sagadi, Gopalpur and Mehnagar assembly constituency of Azamgarh, were being threatened by the administration.

UP bypolls

The by-elections for Rampur and Azamgarh were necessitated after sitting MPs Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav resigned after their election to the Legislative Assembly in March. While the election in these SP bastions will occur today, the results will be declared three days later. While Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav is in the poll fray from Azamgarh, SP has given the Rampur ticket to Asim Raja. Yadav served as a Lok Sabha MP from 2004 to 2019.

