UP: Samajwadi Party Fields Gorakhpur Oxygen Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Khan In MLC Polls

In a key development, Samajwadi Party announced Dr. Kafeel Khan as its candidate from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat for the upcoming MLC polls in Uttar Pradesh. Khan has been at loggerheads with the UP government since being arrested in connection with the death of about 60 children due to disruption in the supply of oxygen at the BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur in August 2017.

The paediatrician was not only suspended from service but also spent 9 months in jail before the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

He was suspended for the second time after allegedly misbehaving with doctors and disturbing treatment being given to patients at the Bahraich District Hospital in July 2019. In November 2021, the UP government dismissed him from service based on the inquiry into the Gorakhpur oxygen tragedy even as the 7 other doctors who were suspended in the same matter were reinstated.

Speculation about Khan's entry in SP gained traction after he called on Akhilesh Yadav recently and presented him with a copy of his book. Polling for 36 MLC seats will be held simultaneously on April 9 and counting of votes will be done on April 12.

Incarceration under NSA

Kafeel Khan was also arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29, 2020, for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in the Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019. Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) was included in the FIR. After being taken to Aligarh, he was sent to the Mathura district jail.

Despite being granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Aligarh, Dr. Kafeel Khan’s release from the jail was delayed. Subsequently, he continued to languish in prison as National Security Act charges were slapped against him.

In August 2020, his detention under the NSA was extended for a period of three months. On September 1, 2020, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his release from Mathura District Jail.

Reproducing his full speech, the bench held that it not only gives a call for national unity but also does not show any effort to promote hatred or violence. It also ruled that the preventive detention order cannot be sustained in the absence of any material indicating that Khan continued to act in a manner prejudicial to public order from the date of his speech to the invocation of NSA. While the UP government challenged this verdict, the SC on December 17, 2020, dismissed its plea.