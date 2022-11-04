UP School Board Promotes 11-year-old To Class 9 Due To His High Intellectual Level

An unusual event took place in Uttar Pradesh when the UP Board of Secondary Education decided to let an 11-year-old take admission in Class 9. Yashvardhan Singh, the 11-year-old child prodigy from Kanpur has now been granted admission to Class 9 from Class 7.

Stating the reason for this step the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education asserted that they have taken this decision due to his “high intellectual level”. The education council also informed the education officers of Kanpur regarding the change. It is noted that Singh will take direct admission in this session itself.

Undergone many tests, his father called him a ‘Special Talent’

The decision was taken after numerous tests, to assess his IQ scores and analyse his intellectual level. Yashwardhan passed all those with flying colours with solid IQ scores. Hence the council decided to bend the rules and let him take admitted to Class 9.

Delighted with the news Yashvardhan’s father was filled with pride. Speaking to ANI Yashvardhan’s father Ansuman Singh claimed that his son had a special talent in him from the very beginning. His father said that Yashvardhan has also started teaching students preparing for civil service adding that he feels happy that Yashwardhan is doing “such a good job at such a young age.”

The education council came to the conclusion that with his mental ability, general knowledge and memory ability of high levels, Yashvardhan was found to be well versed in subjects like Polity, History, etc. With his IQ score of 129 Yashvardhan's story points out that talent has no age limit.