Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to ANI's Editor Smita Prakash in his first interview of 2022 discussing the political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Hitting back at the alliances formed to take on the BJP for the 2022 UP Elections, PM Modi said that the state had seen the 'game of two boys', and then of 'two boys and bua ji', and had rejected both alliances. PM Modi's witty remark on the 'two boys' is a reference to the SP-RLD alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, while 'Bua' refers to BSP supremo Mayawati.

"We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe'. UP taught them a lesson. Another time there were 'two boys' & a 'bua ji' with them. UP does not get influenced by such coalitions. Still, it didn't work out for them," PM Modi jibed.

He added, "If we are given a right to contest elections at 25 years. If a father says my child is 10 years old and my other child is 15 years old, together they can fight elections, will that be possible? Does politics function on this kind of an alliance?"

UP Election 2022

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Though top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP too is leaving no stones unturned. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. On the other hand, BSP which has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, formally commenced campaigning only a few weeks ago. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign and AIMIM is seeking to emerge as a kingmaker.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls between February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

