UP To Be Data Centre Hub, Rs 20,000 Cr Investment Target Met: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has achieved an investment target of Rs 20,000 crore in the first year of implementing its data centre policy and assured investors that their investment will remain safe in the state.

Speaking at the launch function of Hiranandani Group's data centre facility, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is going to become a hub of data centres.

He said corporates like Adani, WebWerks, Sify, STT and NTT have also submitted their investment proposals which are under consideration.

"UP is going to become a hub of data centre. State government's data centre policy has achieved total targeted investment of Rs 20,000 crore in its first year of commencement. We have received investment proposal from Indian and global data centre investors of over 600 megawatt data centres," the chief minister said.

Data centre capacity is measured in terms of the power it consumes. Adityanath further said when Uttar Pradesh came up with its policy, the total data centre capacity in the entre country was 400 MW.

He said his government is committed to zero tolerance policy against crime and corruption to make investments made by all investors safe in the state.

Hiranandani Group firm Yotta Infrastructure on the occasion announced that it will invest Rs 39,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next 5-7 years.

The company has committed investment under a memorandum of agreement signed with the Uttar Pradesh government and the funds will go towards constructing the data centre campus, procuring IT equipment and other hardware, Yotta Infrastructure Co-Founder and Chairman Darshan Hiranandani told reporters at the launch event of Yotta D1 data centre.

"We will see investment of Rs 39,000 crore in and around this campus. The first building has already been completed... We have started work for the other two buildings which will be completed in 12-15 months. We will put up one building every 18 months," Hiranandani said.

"Each data centre will cost Rs 6,500 crore. The committed investment is for 6 data centres. We have already started work for D2 and DE which shall be ready in 12-15 months," Yotta Infrastructure Co-Founder and CEO Sunil Gupta said.

The company has set up a hyperscale data centre, Yotta D1, at its Greater Noida Data Center Park with an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.

In addition, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the next two data centre buildings -- Yotta D2 and D3, was also performed during the launch event.

The company will make an additional investment of Rs 5,000 crore in IT equipment in Yotta D1.

Yotta D1 claims to have the capacity to house 5,000 racks across seven server floors and offers fail-safe, 48-hour power backup on full load. Spread across 20 acres, the Yotta Greater Noida Data Center Park will offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks, 4 dedicated fibre paths and an IT power capacity of 160 megawatts.

