UP: Violent Clashes Break Out Between BJP & Independent Candidate Supporters In Sitapur

In the wake of Block Pramukh election nomination in Uttar Pradesh, city of Sitapur, on July 8, witnessed violent clashes between supporters of BJP candidate and supporters of an independent candidate. Reportedly, three persons sustained grave injuries at the outset of violence, while police and security personnel were allowed to resort to lathi-charge in order to take hold of the commotion and disperse the crowd.

Firing and clashes broke out in the Hardoi district in Sitapur during the nomination process of the elections. Sources have reported that violence erupted in the area when candidate Munni Devi was stopped from filing her independent candidature for the Block Pramukh elections. Allegedly, BJP supporters obstructed the procedure which triggered violence between her supporters and the BJP supporters. Both sides got into an argument initially which led to firing, the discordance between supporters then led to three casualties. The BJP supporters have complained that Devi's supporters allegedly even aimed and threw hand grenades during the ruckus.

Uttar Pradesh Block Pramukh Election

The Block Pramukh Elections assume importance as the ruling BJP vividly cleaned sweep in the Panchayat Polls by securing 66 of 75 seats and would be rightly eyeing maximum gains to strengthen their grassroot/local-level hold in the state. Though Block elections are indirect in the protocol, they will boost the winning party's morale ahead of Assembly polls next year. It is held for 825 of the 826 blocks, the only exception is the Mujhena block in Gonda where the tenure of Block Pramukh will terminate in 2022.

More than 75,000 ward members choose Block Chairman (Pramukh) in the electoral process. As per the timeline issued by State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar, nominations and perusal of applications for candidature were to be filed on July 8. The state government has suspended the leaves of all government employees until July 12. Polling and counting will take place on July 10.