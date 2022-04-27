UP: Yogi Adityanath Govt Orders Examination Of Infra Facilities Of Madrasas In State

In Uttar Pradesh (UP), under the Modern Madrasa Scheme, instructions have been given for the investigation of the physical infrastructure facilities of Madrasas in the state. A circular was released on Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Sub Secretary, Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui, directing the formation of a committee regarding the examination of physical infrastructure facilities of Madrasas in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government circular, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Block Education Officer, and Block Development Officer will investigate through District Magistrate. The committee has to send the investigation reports on the physical examination of buildings, land, rent demands, teachers, students etc regarding the Madrasas in the state of Uttar Pradesh by May 15.

"The investigation report will have to be made available to the government by May 15," a statement from the circular read. It is pertinent to mention that Registrar Madrasa Education Council sent a letter to all the District Magistrates Under Madrasa Modernization Scheme. Notably, the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme falls under an Umbrella Scheme for Providing Quality Education to Madrasas/Minorities (SPEMM), which was launched by the Government of India.

There are more than 7000 Madrasas attached to the Madrasa Modernization Scheme in Uttar Pradesh. It is also important to mention that earlier, the Government of Uttar Pradesh decided to conduct training for Madrasa teachers to make them more adept in the online mode of teaching.

SPEMM

The Government of India's Department of School Education and Literacy is implementing the Umbrella Scheme for Providing Quality Education to Madrasas/Minorities (SPEMM), which is made up of two schemes; the Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM) and the Infrastructure Development of Minority Institutes (IDMI). The programme is being executed on a national scale.

According to the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM) seeks to bring about qualitative improvement in Madrasas to allow Muslim children to attain standards of the National education system in formal education subjects.

Whereas, Infrastructure Development of Minority Institutes (IDMI) has been operationalised to boost Infrastructure in Private Aided/Unaided Minority Schools/Institutions in order to improve the quality of education for minority children.