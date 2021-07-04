UP Zila Panchayat Chief Polls: Yogi Scoffs At SP's 'rigging Claims'; Points To Etawah Win

Dismissing Samajwadi Party (SP)'s claims of 'poll rigging' in the UP Zila panchayat polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, pointed out that several districts where BJP has multiple lawmakers have chosen SP district chiefs. Claiming that SP blames EVM or administration for its failures, Adityanath said that BJP had won due to its hard work. BJP won 65 of 75 seats in the Zila panchayat chief elections.

BJP: "Either EVM or Admin is rigging as per SP"

"If we win Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections then EVM is faulty. They had demanded that elections should be held via ballot papers. Now when elections were held via ballot papers, then they are blaming the government. I wish to say two things - Etawah has BJP MP & MLA, Balia has 2 MPs & 4 MLAs - if we wished to misuse power, we could have done there. But there SP candidate has won the election," said Adityanath.

#WATCH | Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reply to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the BJP has won district panchayat chairperson seats by misusing administration power. pic.twitter.com/4MpZBdnxIc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed, "To convert its defeat into victory, the BJP got the voters kidnapped, used force with the help of police and administration to stop them from voting". He added, "It is strange while most results in the elections for the Zila panchayat members were in favour of the Samajwadi Party, BJP gained in the polls for the District Panchayat Chief". BJP & Apna Dal emerged victorious on 67 of the 75 seats while SP managed to secure only 6 seats.

BJP sweeps district chief polls

On Saturday, BJP won 65 seats, its ally Apna Dal has won 2 seats, while Congress ally Jansatta Dal won one seat (Pratapgarh) and one independent candiate won one seat (Jaunpur). 22 zila panchayat chiefs were elected unopposed with the BJP claiming victory in 21 seats and SP claiming victory on the remaining seat (Etawah). Chairpersons for Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur were elected unopposed. BSP had boycotted the polls citing bias.

In April, BJP managed to win 900 of the 3030 Zila panchayat wards it contested, while SP claims to have won 1000 seats, BSP 300 seats, Congress and AAP bagged 70 seats each. In all, there were over 12.89 lakh candidates in the poll fray, of which 3.19 lakh candidates won unopposed. The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party basis but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties. Zila Panchayat Chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of Zila Panchayats of various districts.