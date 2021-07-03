UP Zilla Panchayat Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Makes 'kidnapping, Coercion' Charge Against BJP

In what appears as grave allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party's "historic" win in Uttar Pradesh local elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav, on July 3 charged the ruling party of concluding polls in a rigged manner. While making a mockery of UP Zilla Panchayat polls that decides the post of district panchayat chief, SP chief alleged that under CM Yogi Adityanath governance, BJP workers "kidnapped" voters and even used coercion by preventing them from voting otherwise. The accusations came following BJP's clean sweep in UP Zilla Panchayat polls.

"To convert its defeat into victory, the BJP got the voters kidnapped, used force with the help of police and administration to stop them from voting," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged during a party release.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav charged the ruling for rigging the local self-governance polls in Uttar Pradesh wherein CM Yogi Adityanath's affiliation- BJP emerged victorious on 67 of the 75 seats while SP managed to secure 6 seats. The victory of BJP-backed candidates in UP's local elections held on July 3 affirms the notion that people at the local and ground level seem satisfied with the CM Yogi-led government.

Former UP CM Yadav claimed that BJP made violated major democratic principles, "something not seen earlier", he alleged. He went ahead to say, "it is strange while most results in the elections for the Zila panchayat members were in favour of the Samajwadi Party, BJP gained in the polls for the District Panchayat Chief."

UP Zilla Panchayat polls

The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party basis but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties. Zila Panchayat Chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of Zila Panchayats of various districts. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

On June 28, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had said her party has decided not to contest the zila panchayat chairman elections as it wants to channelise its energy on strengthening the organisation before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

Voting for the Zila Panchayat Chairman posts in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh was held on July 3. Chairpersons of 22 Zila panchayats in 22 districts of the state were declared elected unopposed on June 29. Of these, the ruling BJP won 21 seats, while the SP grabbed one seat in Etawah. The poll panel did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates but the BJP later claimed victory over 21 seats and the SP over one seat of the Etawah district.

The districts where Zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.