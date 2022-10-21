UPA-era HM Shivraj Patil Stokes Row; 'Lord Krishna Taught Lessons On Jihad To Arjuna'

Stoking a massive row on Thursday, senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil claimed that Jihad finds a mention not just in Quran but also in Bhagavad Gita and Christianity. Speaking at the launch of Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai's biography, he claimed that Lord Krishna taught lessons on Jihad to Arjuna. The octogenarian leader, who was the Union Home Minister during UPA's 2nd term in power had to resign from his post four days after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It is worth recalling that Patil had refused to apologise for the 'Hindu terror' theory propounded by some Congress leaders while speaking to Republic TV in 2018.

Shivraj Patil remarked, "It is said that there is a lot of discussion about Jihad in Islam. What we are working for in the Parliament, is it not for Jihad? We are working for an idea. The issue of Jihad arises when despite having pure ideas and taking all efforts, if someone doesn't understand, it is said that you should use power. It is not just mentioned in Quran Sharif. In Mahabharata, Krishna talked to Arjuna in a part of the Gita about Jihad. This is not just in the Quran Sharif or Gita."

"Christians have written about this. Jesus Christ wrote that I have come here not to establish peace, but I have come here with sword also. If someone is not able to understand after making all efforts to convince him and he comes with a weapon, you can't run away. You can't call it Jihad and can't call it a wrong thing too. This should not happen. One should not convince anyone with a weapon," he added.

#WATCH | It's said there's a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam... Even after all efforts, if someone doesn't understand clean idea, power can be used, it's mentioned in Quran & Gita... Shri Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in Mahabharat: S Patil, ex-HM pic.twitter.com/iUvncFEoYB — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

'Congress wants to polarise a votebank'

Hitting out at Shivraj Patil, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla linked his comment to the Gujarat Assembly polls. He said, "Crossing all limits and not being outdone in Hindu hatred by AAP whose leaders like Gopal Italia and Rajendra Pal were seen abusing Mandir, Katha, seen abusing Krishna, Vishnu, Mahesh, in its hate and desperation for votebank politics, Congress has crossed all limits. Shivraj Patil who had once coined Hindu terror/saffron terror has now compared Gita- the lessons given by Shri Krishna to Arjuna during the Mahabharata to Jihad. This is an affront, but not surprising".