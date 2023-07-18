UPA Junked, Opposition Alliance To Be Called 'I.N.D.I.A'

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is the name of the opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All opposition parties under this name will jointly address rallies and meetings across India . Amongst the four suggestions sent to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, I.N.D.I.A was chosen unanimously by all the opposition parties.

Congress leaders stated that Sonia Gandhi wanted the opposition alliance's name to connect with the citizens and depict the nation's values and therefore any name should have 'INDIA' in it. In the meeting, after giving a lot of thought it was decided that 'INDIA' should be the name of the opposition alliance.

The name represents the country and also includes Nation, Alliance and Inclusivity, sources in the opposition camp said. The name was announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He also informed that an 11-member committee will be set up for coordination, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country."

"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today. Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Kharge said.

Earlier in the day, Kharge noted that the opposition parties have differences at the state level but that are not ideological. "These differences are not so big that we cannot put them behind us for the sake of the common man and middle class, which is suffering due to inflation, for the sake of our youth who are suffering from unemployment, for the sake of the poor, the Dalit, the adivasis and the minorities whose rights are being crushed silently behind the scenes," he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge highlights opposition's strength

"The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. Today, the BJP President and their leaders are running from state to state to patch up with their old allies. Every institution is being turned into a weapon against the opposition. CBI, ED, and Income Tax are routinely used. False criminal cases are filed against our leaders so that they get caught in the legal process. Constitutional authorities are used to suspend our MPs. MLAs are being blackmailed or bribed to move to BJP and topple governments," Kharge said.

He also asserted that the grand old party is not interested in the prime minister's post. "Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice," he said.