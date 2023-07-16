UPA Stands For 'utpidan, Pakshpat And Atyachar': Nadda Launches BJP Campaign In Rajasthan

Political tempers in Rajasthan are running high ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled later this year. On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda launched the party's 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign against the Ashok Gehlot government in Jaipur. Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "There is a government of 'loot' in Rajasthan that is brazenly encouraging corruption."

VIDEO | "There is a government of 'loot' in Rajasthan that is brazenly encouraging corruption," says BJP chief @JPNadda at the launch of party's 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign ahead of Assembly elections to be held later this year. pic.twitter.com/3lgSFixSRf July 16, 2023

Launching BJP's campaign in the state, Nadda released a video highlighting crimes against women in Rajasthan, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal and corruption. Nadda also launched a 'fail card' of the Gehlot government.

After launching the party’s flagship campaign in Rajasthan in a bid to oust the Congress government, Nadda also addressed a rally in which he target the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), as he said, "UPA of Congress stands for 'utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar' (oppression, favouritism and atrocities)."

"Whereas the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'," he added.

JP Nadda also accused the state government of "torturing and plundering" the public, as well as breaking all previous records for atrocities committed against Dalits, tribals, women, children, and the poor. "It (The Congress government) has no right to be in power even for a minute," he said.

He claimed that the Ashok Gehlot administration in Rajasthan has a history of supporting corruption and setting new records for corruption.

Nadda also accused the state's Congress government of using bulldozers to destroy the homes of Pakistani refugees as part of its vote-bank strategy.