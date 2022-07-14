UPA's 'Expunged List' From 2012 Accessed: 'Corrupt', 'Communal', 'James Bond' Not Allowed?

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Amid uproar by the Opposition parties over certain words being categorised as unparliamentary in a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA)'s 'Expunged List' from 2012 has been accessed by Republic.
Interestingly, the list expunges commonly used words such as ashamed, falsehood, corrupt, nonsense, bundles of lies, fool, lawlessness, liar, cheating, looted, dishonest, dishonesty, fraudulent, mad, mislead, goons, James Bond and bribe among others.
Congress, which issued a similar expunged list during its tenure, and other parties on Thursday, slammed the "gag order" on the use of certain words in Parliament, stating that all terms used by opposition political parties to describe the Modi government will now be considered "unparliamentary".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India". "Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken," he said. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said that new the Opposition will not be allowed to use basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament.
Following the attacks, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a statement fact-checking the Opposition. The Secretariat clarified that the list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures.
"There has been a lot of hue and cry about the compilation of unparliamentary words in the parliament. But what is amusing is that they have tried to create a storm without knowing the facts. This list is brought out every year. The list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures. It also contains a list of words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries," government sources said on Thursday.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also said that expunging unparliamentary words is not a new practice and it has been happening since 1954.
"Earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released... to avoid wastage of papers, we have put it on internet. No words have been banned, we have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged," Birla said.