UPA By Another Name? AAP, TMC Inclusion In 2004-born Alliance May Prompt Re-brand

UPA, the United Progressive Alliance formed in 2004 under the leadership of Congress and comprising several left parties, might undergo a name change. While no formal call has been taken on the potential name-change yet, sources have indicated that the alliance may rebrand itself after Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) joins the Opposition's efforts in stitching together an anti-BJP alliance.

Sources said a decision on UPA name-change may be taken at the two-day Opposition meeting underway in Bengaluru where leaders of parties have gathered to brainstorm on several issues ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Is UPA geared for a name change?

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal on Monday said the Opposition is united by a common purpose which is to protect democracy and defeat BJP. On UPA undergoing a name-change, he said a decision will be taken unanimously after a discussion with all parties.

"All these subjects are a matter of debate. We will soon take a decision on whether a new name should come up or not. Other parties outside UPA have also attended this meeting. We are working on it," Venugopal said.

One of the names floating around is Patriotic Democratic Alliance or PDA. Another is Mission 2024.

Opposition parties from across the country, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party and others are discussing issues such as seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha and EVMs in Bengaluru.

The meeting taking place in Bengaluru is a follow-up of a meeting on June 23 convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and attended by 15 parties.