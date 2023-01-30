Upendra Kushwaha Alleges Convoy Attacked By Miscreants In Bihar's Bhojpur; Tags CM Nitish

Making headlines for his statements against the Bihar government, Janata Dal-United Parliamentary Board Chief Upendra Kushwaha's convoy was attacked on Monday, January 30. In Jagdishpura of the Bhojpur district, as Kushwaha's convoy passed Nayka Tola, miscreants pelted stones, the visuals of which were accessed by Republic.

Taking to Twitter, Kushwaha tagged the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the police, and said, "Just now some anti-social elements suddenly attacked my vehicle passing near Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district, and pelted stones. Everyone ran away when the security personnel came."

'Disgruntled' Upendra Kushwaha

Kushwaha had been with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, as the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief for more than a year before breaking away ahead of the 2020 assembly polls. In 2021, Kushwaha merged his RLSP to JDU and was immediately given the top party post and rewarded with a legislative council membership shortly afterwards.

However, in 2022, JDU entered the Mahagathbandhan, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD being named his Deputy. Kushwaha's disgruntlement has become pronounced ever since Kumar ruled out having any other Deputy CM besides Yadav whom he has also, virtually, declared as the future face of the seven-party alliance.

After Chandrashekhar, a Minister of Bihar, opined on the Ramcharitmanas, Kushwaha said, "His statements made in the last few days purely seem to be based on BJP's agenda. Because if you discuss such subjects, then only the BJP will be favoured, everyone knows this."

When questioned about Kushwaha, Kumar highlighted how he had returned to the party after splitting for the third time but was still given respect. Kumar suggested he meets and discusses the matter with him personally, rather than using media as a platform.

However, Kushwaha hit back at Kumar and asserted that he will not leave behind his share in the 'paternal property'.