Upendra Kushwaha Appointed JDU Parl Board Chief; CM Nitish Welcomes Back Former Aide

In a shot in the arm to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha merged his faction with the JD(U) on Sunday. Expressing joy at Kushwaha's rejoining, Kumar appointed Kushwaha as Chairman of National Parliamentary Board of JD(U). He also confirmed that Kushwaha was in talks with JDU for 'quite some time'. Kushwaha, who was once the closest side of Nitish Kumar, had fought against Nitish as part of the RLSP-BSP-SJDD-SBSP-AIMIM alliance in the 2020 Bihar polls, seeking to be CM.

On rejoining JDU after 8 years, Kushwaha said, "In the interest of the Nation & State, like-minded people in Bihar should come together. Its demand of current political situation. So, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party has decided to merge with JD(U), under Nitish Kumar's leadership. We stand with them now." Recently, the national & state-level office-bearers of the party and several other former functionaries of the party leaders namely- Virendra Kushwaha, Madhu Manjari, Nirmal Kushwaha, Anand Singh, Surendra Mahto, Siddharth Yadav joined RJD. Kushwaha's party won no seats in the elections. READ | Nitish Kumar's JDU appoints former MLA Umesh Kushwaha as state chief, amid tiff with BJP

In December, ahead of the polls, Kushwaha had hinted at his re-entry into the NDA when he met CM Nitish Kumar. Local media reports said that Nitish Kumar and Kushwaha had a closed-door meeting in which a deal may have been sealed, but later he denied any such talks. Quoting sources, reports had said that Kushwaha might be a candidate in the MLC polls and Nitish Kumar might induct him into his cabinet.

Kushwaha's on & off Alliance

Upendra Kushwaha entered electoral politics in 2000 by winning the Jandaha seat. He was the leader of the Opposition when Samata Party merged with the JD(U) and emerged as the largest opposition party in 2004. However, he was expelled from the party in 2007 and floated Rashtriya Samata Party in 2009. He again made a comeback to JDU and was made a Rajya Sabha MP. In 2013, he again left JDU and floated Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). In the 2014 general elections, his RLSP won three seats that it contested as a part of NDA and was made Union minister of state in the Human Resource Development Ministry. But in the 2015 Assembly polls, RLSP won only two seats out of the 23 contested. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he joined hands with RJD and became a part of Mahagathbandhan but later left the alliance.