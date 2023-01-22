Upendra Kushwaha Claims JDU Weakening In Bihar, 'Many Leaders In Touch With BJP'

The cracks in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government have become more apparent as Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that the party is weakening and that many of its workers are in touch with the BJP. This comes after Kushwaha hinted about joining the saffron party amid a rift within CM Nitish Kumar-led party.

Kushwaha, who is JDU's Parliamentary board chairman, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine checkup where he also met Bihar BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel, Sanjay Singh Tiger and Yogendra Paswan, fuelling the speculation of his transition.

Mayank Sinha, JD(U) leader, while speaking to Republic said that JD(U) is growing "day by day" and that it is "rising all over the nation". Responding to Sudhakar Singh's comment that the state government failed to fulfil the promises made by the Mahagathbandhan, Sinha said that JD(U) is not concerned as it is a matter exclusive to the RJD.

Sudhakar Singh, along with Kartik Kumar were RJD ministers who resigned just two months after the Bihar government was formed. Further rejecting the claims of cracks in the grand alliance, Sinha reiterated "everything is fine within the mahagathbandhan". Kushwaha is currently being perceived as a rebel by the JD(U) after reports emerged suggesting that he is unhappy with the party leadership for denying him the post of Bihar's Deputy CM post.

'Don't know what he wants': Nitish Kumar

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that Kushwaha has deserted the party multiple times and that he should talk to him. "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha ji to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I am not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I will meet him and discuss this," the CM said. The reports of Kushwaha being unhappy with Nitish Kumar's party comes less than two years after his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) merged with JD(U) and he was rewarded with the top post in the party and a berth in the legislative council.