Upendra Kushwaha Claims Oppn Meeting Wasn't Fruitful; 'Only Talked About Rahul's Marriage'

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) president Upendra Kushwaha, who left the Janata Dal-United (JDU) in February this year, came down heavily on the Opposition Unity meeting held in Patna. He claimed that nothing fruitful happened in the meeting and frivolous issues were discussed.

"Nothing happened in the Opposition meeting. Only senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's beard and marriage were talked about. The Opposition's unity is just for the sake of it. The next elections will be a huge disaster for Mahagathbandh in Bihar," Kushwaha said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The 63-year-old also called JDU a sinking ship. "JDU is now a sinking boat. Jitan Ram Manjhi did the right thing by leaving. Senior leaders of JDU have decided to leave the party soon... The mahagathbandhan in Bihar will fail in the next elections," he said.

'JDU leaders are in contact with me,' claims Upendra Kushwaha

Kushwaha also claimed that many leaders of Nitish Kumar's party are in touch with him. "Almost all leaders of JDU are planning to leave the party and looking for a base. Some are in contact with me, some with BJP and some with other parties."

Notably, Kushwaha had met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JD Nadda at his residence in New Delhi earlier this month. The two discussed the political situation in Bihar during 35 minutes curtsey meeting, sources said.

Drawing the battle lines, major opposition parties on June 23 resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 general elections at a crucial meeting, even as cracks emerged with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserting that it would be difficult for it to be part of any such gathering in future till the Congress supports it on the Ordinance issues.

Over 32 leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of more than a dozen political parties, had attended the meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.