Upendra Kushwaha To Align With BJP? This Is What The Former JDU Leader Has To Say

After severing his ties with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Upendra Kushwaha floated his new party--Rashtriya Loktantrik Janata Dal. Following his resignation from JDU, Kushwaha met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday, igniting the rumours of forming an alliance with the saffron party.

Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday met Upendra Kushwaha at the latter's residence to 'congratulate' him for quitting the JDU and forming his own party. "I am impressed by Kushwaha’s bold move. He has announced that he will give up his legislative council seat. Few people have the courage to sacrifice perks for their convictions and principles," Jaiswal said, PTI reported.

When Kushwaha was asked whether his new party will ally with the BJP, he said, "There is no alliance as of yet," adding that if he makes any alliance, he will inform about it. On his meeting with Jaiswal, the former JDU leader who was once an ally of the BJP, said, "Politicians who appreciated my move are congratulating me, that is what Sanjay Jaiswal did." He also took a jibe at the Bihar CM saying, "People alleging that I aligned with the BJP, need to understand that I have learned politics from my elder brother Nitish Kumar."

'Nitish Kumar has no control over JDU': Upendra Kushwaha

Earlier on Monday, JDU chief Lalan Singh in Delhi said that "though Kumar maintained that the next elections would be fought under Tejashwi’s leadership, it is the elected members of the assembly who choose the CM and hence it is premature to say anything”, PTI reported.

Responding to Lalan's remark, Kushwaha said, "This shows the disarray in JD(U) wherein the national president sings a tune different from that of the supreme leader (CM Nitish). The party indeed is in shambles." He also claimed that Nitish Kumar has no control over the party. "I pity Nitish Kumar. The CM has to wait two hours only to meet his own MLA," Kushwaha said.