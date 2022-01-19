Upholding EC Ban, BJP To Conduct Rallies In Hybrid Mode In Five Poll-bound States

As the Election Commission has banned physical rallies and roadshows in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to hold rallies in the five poll-bound states in a hybrid mode, which will be joined by more people through different social media platforms.

The BJP has reportedly prepared a new campaign strategy for the assembly elections, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, wherein small rallies will be telecast live on social media which will witness the participation of around one to two lakh people.

After deliberations with several leaders on the strategy, BJP National President JP Nadda decided that all the rallies would be held in a hybrid model where party stalwarts will physically address small gatherings that will be telecast live in different regions several times and streamed on social media platforms.

The ECI on January 15 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22 but granted certain relaxations for the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, where elections will be held from February 10 till March 10. Earlier on January 8, while announcing the schedule for assembly polls, the EC suspended physical rallies till January 15 in view of rising COVID-19 cases

2022 Assembly elections date

The poll for assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, with 403 constituencies, will take place across all seven phases. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Earlier it was scheduled to vote on February 14. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.

