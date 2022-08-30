New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Tuesday amid slogan-shouting by AAP and BJP MLAs, who trooped into the well of the House.

While the AAP MLAs raised slogans demanding an independent probe into a six-year-old case against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption charges. The BJP MLAs also raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not allowing a discussion on various issues in the House. The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, both the ruling party MLAs and BJP legislators came into the well of the House protesting over their respective issues forcing Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to adjourn proceedings till 12 noon.

Tuesday's session is expected to be a rocky one amid the uproar by the ruling party MLAs against Saxena.

The BJP MLAs were not part of the proceedings on Friday and Monday since they were marshalled out on both the days.

Accusing the Kejriwal government of using the assembly to "abuse the Centre", the BJP MLAs said they will approach President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.

The Assembly proceedings were disrupted on Monday amid protests by AAP MLAs against Saxena. PTI VIT SLB DV DV