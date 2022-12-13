UPSRTC Fact Checks SP, AAP 'knackered Bus Of Knackered Govt' Cry; 'Wrong Propaganda'

After the 'knackered bus of the knackered government' cry of the Opposition, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) took it upon itself to make a few things clear. Sharing the picture on Twitter, which showed the bus of the 'Raebareli Depot' in a tattered position, the UPSRTC informed that the vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle while on its way from Kanpur to Lucknow, and was being sent to a regional workshop when the picture was taken.

UPSRTC schools AAP, SP

On the microblogging site, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'deplorable condition' of buses in the state. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Naresh Balyan on the site had shared pictures of the bus, the rare portion of which was detached, with the worn-out seats visible.

UPSRTC in a clarification said, "Photographs were clicked on the route and tweeted that the vehicle was being operated with passengers whereas there were no passengers in the vehicle and the vehicle was being sent for repair. Wrong propaganda is being done against the department by taking photographs and tweeting."

सहायक क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक रायबरेली डिपो द्वारा अवगत कराया गया कि संदर्भित बस कानपुर से लखनऊ आते वक्त पीछे से किसी वाहन द्वारा टक्कर मार दिये जाने के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई जो क्षेत्रीय कार्यशाला लखनऊ मरम्मत हेतु भेजी गई थी तथा ... pic.twitter.com/LgJcJfgMUm — UPSRTC (@UPSRTCHQ) December 12, 2022

Mirror copy tweets as efforts continue to form alternatives to BJP

With the urban local body polls due this year end, the ruling BJP, SP, AAP, Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have got into polls mode. The BJP and SP – have already begun screening candidates for mayoral posts, Nagar Palika Parishad, and Nagar panchayats. The AAP has started distributing forms to the probable candidates. The civic polls are the last test of the urban pulse ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said that an exercise is underway to form an "alternative" to the present government before 2024, and opposition leaders are working towards it. This is the need of the hour as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, he claimed while speaking to reporters.