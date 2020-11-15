Urfan Mulla Slams Congress After Resignation, Asks 'what Have You Done For Minorities?'

After stepping down from the post of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman, Congress leader Urfan Mulla on Sunday spoke to RepublicTv where he slammed the grand-old party for using minorities as 'a vote bank'.

"What has the Congress party done for the minorities. They have only used minorities as a vote bank. They just try to keep a face of the BJP in front of us, portray them like 'Raavan', say that they will kill you, they will cut you, stay away. Minorities, are always scared because of them. This hate politics has benefitted the Congress party. They said, we will give you protection, but what have you done for us?" asked Mulla.

"For decades the Goan Muslims are fighting for burial grounds. They have given nothing to us, not even job reservations. They have threatened and scared us just to maintain their vote banks," he added.

Goa Congress Leader Resigns

Congress leader Urfan Mulla on Sunday stepped down from the post of GPCC Minority Chairman stating that he was not happy with the 'functioning of the party' and the lack of 'unity among the senior leaders.' Tendering his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Mulla said that 'minority issues were being used like tissue paper' for votes, adding that there was a 'lack of organization, direction, ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership,' in the party. The leader also submitted his resignation as the GPCC Spokesperson. The leader also added that the "old guards" of the Congress party in the state had failed in giving space to its "young and ambitious leaders."

"Further, I would like to mention that I am not happy with the functioning of party as there is no unity among senior leaders only fighting for their personal gains, nobody is bothered about the party neither about minority issues we just be use like tissue paper and vote banks. The Congress suffers from lack of organization, lack of direction and ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership. The old guards in the party in Goa have brought nothing to the party and have miserably failed in decision making again and again," he said.

